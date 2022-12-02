Read full article on original website
Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches
At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
Olé Mexican Eats cuts ribbon on restaurant
Those looking for another good option for food now have another great restaurant to visit with Olé Mexican Eats at 610 N. Kansas Ave. As co-owner Javier Sanchez tells it, the idea for the restaurant had been percolating for a little while. “Our group is comprised of five investors,...
Board to discuss emergency communications
The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Photo of the Week: Okla. fire station Dalmation recovering from surgery after fast fundraiser
GUYMON, Okla. — Mayday the dog was in a bad way. You could even say that her family at the Guymon Fire Department called a mayday on her behalf. Mayday, 8, has been teaching schoolchildren how to stop, drop and roll since she was 2 years old, and Fire Chief Grant Wadley told NewsChannel10 that she enjoys meeting people and serving the community.
Seward County Republicans to meet Thursday
With the announcement of Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine’s retirement, the Seward County Republicans will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seward County Commission Chambers in a convention to choose a replacement. Following the selection of a treasurer, the Republicans will have a brief meeting to follow.
Laverne advances to eighth title game in 11 seasons with Class B semifinal win
By Collin Wieder WEATHERFORD - A shot at defending its state title was within reach for Laverne, but it needed to put away a stingy Velma-Alma squad in the fourth quarter. Laverne did just that, as the Tigers pulled away for an eventual 52-36 win in the Class B state semifinals at ...
