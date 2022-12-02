Read full article on original website
Senate passes railroad legislation to prevent a strike
The Senate has approved a measure meant to avert a railroad strike in eight days — without the paid sick days rail workers have been asking for. Senators passed the bill to force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal — without making any changes — by an 80-15 vote. They rejected a measure to offer paid sick leave, 52-43. Both measures required 60 votes to clear the Senate.
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex marriages
With bipartisan support, the Senate passed 61-36, the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriages. Lawmakers moved forward with the vote Tuesday after securing essential Republican support during a procedural vote a day earlier. It now heads back to the House where it is expected to be passed quickly and sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
Trump ‘hurt the GOP brand’: Former minority leader explains his strategy for winning over N.J. voters
New Jersey Republicans haven’t held control of either house of the state Legislature for nearly 20 years. After regaining some seats in 2021, GOP leaders are eager to win back the majority next year when all 120 seats are up for re-election. But to do that, they’ll have to deal with the Trump effect.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Pennsylvania Senate to put Philly DA Larry Krasner on trial
The Pennsylvania state Senate is beginning what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate are scheduled to formally receive impeachment articles Wednesday from House impeachment managers who will read them aloud...
In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Calculating which party controls a legislative chamber normally requires simple math. But less than a month after the critical midterm election, Democratic and Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania state House are contesting which party can run the body, a dispute that could determine who has the power to call special elections to fill up to four pending vacancies, and shape who lawmakers pick to lead the chamber on Jan. 3.
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North...
DOJ subpoenas election officials in Pa. and other states Trump disputed
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued...
Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court’s decision to hear arguments in about three months means it is likely to determine whether the widespread...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 trial
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal jury in Washington, D.C., also convicted Rhodes of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents. He was...
Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans
A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn’t know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% rise in his home insurance premiums. In a different case, from California, an insurer has suspended a blind woman’s coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed “verification of benefits” forms to her home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the...
Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
Former President Donald Trump’s company is found guilty of criminal tax fraud
A jury in Manhattan has found former President Donald Trump’s company guilty of a long-running criminal tax fraud scheme that lasted into his presidency. Though Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations, this case marks the first time his company has been charged, tried, and convicted on criminal charges.
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
