ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

Board to discuss emergency communications

The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Liberal First

Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer

Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Liberal First

Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches

At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
ulyssesnews.com

Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case

An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
Liberal First

Olé Mexican Eats cuts ribbon on restaurant

Those looking for another good option for food now have another great restaurant to visit with Olé Mexican Eats at 610 N. Kansas Ave. As co-owner Javier Sanchez tells it, the idea for the restaurant had been percolating for a little while. “Our group is comprised of five investors,...
Liberal First

Lady Cards top Tyrone to open season

TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Lady Cardinals tipped off a new season with a 57-34 win over a familiar foe, the Tyrone Lady Bobcats. The Lady Cardinals got double digit scoring from three starters; junior Abby Buller led the way with 17 points, senior Shelbi Moses added 14, and sophomore Megan Weber scored 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy