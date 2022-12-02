Read full article on original website
Board to discuss emergency communications
The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Bird flu killing geese in western Kansas
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are stating they are getting reports of geese whose causes of death have been related to the bird flu.
Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer
Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches
At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case
An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
Olé Mexican Eats cuts ribbon on restaurant
Those looking for another good option for food now have another great restaurant to visit with Olé Mexican Eats at 610 N. Kansas Ave. As co-owner Javier Sanchez tells it, the idea for the restaurant had been percolating for a little while. “Our group is comprised of five investors,...
Lady Cards top Tyrone to open season
TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Lady Cardinals tipped off a new season with a 57-34 win over a familiar foe, the Tyrone Lady Bobcats. The Lady Cardinals got double digit scoring from three starters; junior Abby Buller led the way with 17 points, senior Shelbi Moses added 14, and sophomore Megan Weber scored 10.
