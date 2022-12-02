Meet Your Business: Kotchenreuther invents device to keep lights bright, clean

Your Name: Ken Kotchenreuther

Age: 57

Town/Neighborhood: Sun City and Valleywide

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Personal background highlights: My wife and I relocated to Arizona from Maryland last year.

What am I promoting: The Bugger Plugger

What I’m excited about and why: I am excited to introduce my new product to friends and neighbors. The original idea for the Bugger Plugger came to me one evening as I sat outside. I watched flying pests go up inside my outdoor light and I thought it would be great to have something to prevent the bugs (and also dust) from making the light dirty and less bright.

When and why I started my business/employment here: I started the business in October 2022.

My family: My wife, my three children and my three grandsons.

My interests and hobbies: Golf, cards

My guiding philosophy: Live each day like it might be your last.

My advice to today’s youth: Don’t be afraid to dream.

Contact Info: Ken Kotchenreuther 301-401-0086; buggerplugger.com or kk@buggerplugger.com.