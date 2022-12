SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After a sizzling end to the 2022 season, Chattanooga Mocs volleyball outside hitter Natalie Tyson and libero Paige Gallentine were named the Southern Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month (November), respectively, as the league office announced the winners Tuesday morning. The monthly conference honor...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO