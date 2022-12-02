ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden Asks Prince William ‘Where’s Your Top Coat?!’ as They Meet in Chilly Boston

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Chris Jackson/Getty

President Joe Biden briefly met Prince William at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in chilly Boston on Friday afternoon on the final day of the royals’ first visit to the U.S. in eight years. As William strolled over to Biden outside by the water, the president jokingly asked him, “Where’s your top coat?” according to videos shared online. William and Kate will host the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday night.

CBS Boston

Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
