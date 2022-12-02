Gresham Museum decorates for Christmas

Visitors to see antiques, vote on local gingerbread contest, take photos with Santa

The most historic building in Gresham has decked the displays with boughs of holly for a month-long Christmas celebration.

The Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Ave., in the former Gresham Carnegie Library building, is hosting its annual Christmas celebration. There are custom decorated Christmas trees, an expansive Christmas village display, the White House Historical Ornament collection, nutcrackers and snowmen, and so much more.

Santa Claus will visit on Saturdays for photos. And the centerpiece is the return of the Gresham Gingerbread Contest, in which visitors can peruse the submissions for local professionals, adults and kids who all donned their baking aprons and decorating hats to vie for prizes.

Christmas at the Museum will run from November 26 through December 16. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Entry is $5 per person, and includes a free Christmas ornament.