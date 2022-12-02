ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Ye no longer buying Parler, has Twitter account suspended

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aZno_0jVaAEop00

The rapper Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October . At the time, Ye and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year. The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” Parlement Technologies said in a statement Thursday. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’

Early Friday, Ye’s Twitter account was suspended after the rapper posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension in a tweet replying to a Ye post of an unflattering photo of the billionaire, which Ye called his “final tweet.”

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little to no content moderation to weed out hate speech, racism and misinformation, among other objectionable content. None of the sites have come close to reaching mainstream status.

Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier that month. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch but didn’t return to Google Play until September of this year.

Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. Ye’s remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him . The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones now accuses Kanye of ‘homoerotic’ fixation on Hitler as rapper’s extremist circle implodes

Right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sought to distance himself from Kanye West after the disgraced rapper said on his InfoWars show that he “likes” Adolf Hitler.Last week, Jones interviewed West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.During the interview, Jones had attempted to make West say that he did not believe that the rapper was a Nazi.“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” he had said during the interview, in which he seemed visibly embarassed by the rapper’s comments.Jones said the rapper had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a...
The Independent

Alec Baldwin praises Harry and Meghan and jokes about becoming their ‘driver’

Alec Baldwin has expressed his admiration for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ability to “handle difficult circumstances in the press”.The actor, who hosted the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in New York City on Tuesday night (6 December), added that there are “always going to be certain difficulties” that come with being in the public eye.The royal couple accepted the Ripple of Hope Award, an accolade that honours exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment.Harry and Meghan were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work, with the organisation’s president Kerry Kennedy describing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Hotel room burglarized, Santa Fe Police low vacancy, Foggy morning, Food drive, Special display

Monday’s Top Stories Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank 2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect NFL player honors Bernalillo County first responders Firefighters face off in Bernalillo County Fire Department relay Power outages could last days after shootings at substations Florida […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft

Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft. Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to …. Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU basketball player suspended indefinitely following shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University basketball player involved in a deadly shooting last month has been suspended from the team indefinitely. The athletic director says an investigation is underway into Mike Peake’s violations of team policy. He will have to complete the disciplinary process before being considered for reinstatement. Police say University […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy