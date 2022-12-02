ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado

SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide

SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
Driver under investigation for DWI after crashing into police car

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for a DWI after crashing into an officer’s vehicle. The incident happened at IH-10 West Avenue at around 1:14 a.m. Police say that officers were called initially called for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers set up their vehicles to block off the fast lane so that they could investigate the accident. As they were repositioning their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit, a pick-up truck slammed into the back of an officer’s vehicle.
