SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for a DWI after crashing into an officer’s vehicle. The incident happened at IH-10 West Avenue at around 1:14 a.m. Police say that officers were called initially called for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers set up their vehicles to block off the fast lane so that they could investigate the accident. As they were repositioning their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit, a pick-up truck slammed into the back of an officer’s vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO