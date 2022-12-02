Read full article on original website
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Reggie and Dro Social Club
Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
Table For One: Little Red Barn
The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
Music venue says misinformation spread about a recent drag show. Now they've halted events
SAN ANTONIO — A local music venue has cancelled drag events for the rest of 2022 after they said misinformation spread about a child allegedly left unattended at a recent show. We spoke with a local drag queen about what they think is needed to set the record straight.
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado
SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
Erik Cantu, teen shot at McDonald's, hospitalized again due to 'complications'
SAN ANTONIO – 17-year-old Erik Cantu was back in the hospital due to "complications" after being released just two weeks ago. Erik Cantu was shot on October 2nd after eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio Officer James Brennand. The officer has since been fired from the San Antonio Police Department.
Parents, attorney speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
SAN ANTONIO - "My name is Jacklyn Davidson and my kids were just taken by Bexar County." Sparking a nationwide search, we are learning new details about the AMBER Alert that went out over the weekend. The alleged incident involved a couple and their six small children that were reported...
3 people treated for smoke inhalation after mattress catches fire at Downtown apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Three people had to be treated for smoke inhalation during a Downtown apartment fire. The fire started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Lee Hotel off West Travis Street near North Main Street. Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from...
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide
SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
Arson investigates cause of suspicious fire that destroyed East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Cardiff Avenue near Interstate 10. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately took a...
Investigation underway after police discover human smuggling operation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police discovered a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side after performing a welfare check Monday morning, according to authorities. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after a call was made that a woman was being held against...
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
Suspect arrested after hitting man in head with cinderblock, stealing his car, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after police say he hit a man in the head with a cinderblock and stole his car. Giovanni Gomez-DeHoyos was charged with aggravated robbery and assault. According to the arrest report, police responded on Nov. 6 at the H-E-B off Montgomery Drive...
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison after causing serious injuries to 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Monday to 99 years in prison after he was accused of causing serious injury to his 4-month-old son. Back in July 2018, Terrence Wayne Harper’s son suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to the affidavit, Harper told his baby’s...
Driver under investigation for DWI after crashing into police car
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for a DWI after crashing into an officer’s vehicle. The incident happened at IH-10 West Avenue at around 1:14 a.m. Police say that officers were called initially called for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers set up their vehicles to block off the fast lane so that they could investigate the accident. As they were repositioning their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit, a pick-up truck slammed into the back of an officer’s vehicle.
Deputy runs over suspected human smuggler during high-speed chase, sheriff's office says
A man accused of smuggling people was struck by a Zavala County sheriff deputy's patrol car during a pursuit Sunday, according to deputies. A Zavala County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US Highway 57 East of Batesville, when the driver of a white Ford F150 took off and fled from deputies.
