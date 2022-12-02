ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer WMU defensive line transfer to kick off portal season

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmNXw_0jVa9rEC00

It didn’t take long for Western Michigan transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske to pick up offers from the Power Five. Florida is one of a handful of teams joining the race for Fiske, according to a report from Swamp247.

The Gators offered Fiske on Thursday, but they’ll have plenty of competition for the highly-desired transfer. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and West Virginia have all offered, and Florida State and Miami are interested in him too.

Fiske has the size to play in the SEC. He stands at 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs in around 300 pounds. As an interior defensive line guy that has also spent time on the edge, Fiske put together an impressive season at Western Michigan, collecting 58 total tackles (31 solo), 12 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks.

The early interest in Fiske isn’t entirely unexpected. Although he isn’t a graduate transfer, Fiske was able to enter the portal before the Dec. 5 date because Western Michigan let go of its head coach. Florida’s interest in him is unsurprising given his talent and size, but there’s also a need for a big man on the defensive line next season. Gervon Dexter could leave the team for the NFL, and Florida lacks depth up front.

Notre Dame is another school to watch out for in this recruiting battle. The Fighting Irish will get him on campus this weekend, and Fiske is an Indiana native. Staying close to home might help determine his decision, but Fiske says playing time and NFL development also loom large.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
247Sports

Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB

There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
WOOD

GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle

As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
FanSided

Florida football: The Gators are your 2022 PAC-12 Champions

Tonight, to kick off conference championship weekend, the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the PAC-12 championship. However, it’s the Florida football team that earned the rights to the PAC 12 throne. With the Gators boasting a week one win over Cam Rising and the Utes, they also...
onefootdown.com

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
The Comeback

Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal

It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WWMTCw

Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy