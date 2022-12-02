ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida redshirt freshman running back announces transfer portal entry

By Adam Dubbin
 2 days ago
The conclusion of Florida football’s 2022 regular season was expected to be followed by the departure of plenty of players as Billy Napier and his staff continue to rebuild the Gators’ program. While it is difficult to see some of these young men leave Gainesville, it is usually a mutually beneficial parting.

On Friday afternoon, another member of this year’s squad added their name to the outbound list when fourth-year sophomore running back Nay'Quan Wright announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal via his Twitter account. His declaration follows that of fellow backfield teammate Lorenzo Lingard, who made his intentions known on Thursday.

Also among the recent departures are redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, who also entered the transfer portal, and Justin Shorter, who declared for the 2023 NFL draft — both of who made their announcements on Thursday as well.

Wright saw the most action during his second and third years in Gainesville in which he played in 11 and 12 games, respectively. His efforts peaked in 2021 when he ran 76 times for 326 yards and a touchdown while also catching a pass for another score as well. The 5-foot-9-inch, 202-pound back played in just seven games in 2022, carrying the ball 47 times for 190 yards for two touchdowns.

