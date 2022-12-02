MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-1-6, FB: 2
(one, one, six; FB: two)
Cash 3 Midday
9-6-7, FB: 3
(nine, six, seven; FB: three)
Cash 4 Evening
1-3-3-9, FB: 2
(one, three, three, nine; FB: two)
Cash 4 Midday
9-3-6-4, FB: 3
(nine, three, six, four; FB: three)
Mega Millions
01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
Comments / 0