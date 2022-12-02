Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern Kentucky native, is in her second term as state treasurer. She has announced that she will run for state auditor in next year’s statewide election. In her first term as treasurer, she returned nearly $89 million in unclaimed property and has built on that number during her second term.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO