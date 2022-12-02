ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Queen City News

Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
HICKORY, NC
WRAL

Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Rock Hill Homicide on Archive Street

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they’ve made an arrest in the homicide investigation from December 2nd on Archive Street. Police say 25 year old Bryan Alexander Crosby, Jr. has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Person In Custody Connected To Daycare Vandalism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is now in custody in connection with vandalism Monday morning at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road. Police say someone threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property damage

Rock Hill non-profit Victory Gardens International deals with theft and building damage after someone broke into a community garden area and stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The group is working through the setback and hopes to run in January. Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property …. Rock Hill...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year. A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Lancaster County Neighbors organize petition to keep fighting New Indy

Neighbors are ramping up their efforts to end a years-long battle over a toxic smell from the New Indy Containerboard plant. Lancaster County Neighbors organize petition to keep …. Neighbors are ramping up their efforts to end a years-long battle over a toxic smell from the New Indy Containerboard plant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

