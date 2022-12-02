Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
Arrest Made in Rock Hill Homicide on Archive Street
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they’ve made an arrest in the homicide investigation from December 2nd on Archive Street. Police say 25 year old Bryan Alexander Crosby, Jr. has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
Driver dies in head-on crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a box truck died Tuesday morning in a crash in York County, troopers said. The box truck and a 2009 Ford F-250 hit head-on on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South about two miles east of Tega Cay. The driver of the...
Trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who struck, killed man with patrol car in 2017 begins Monday
On Monday, CMPD officer Phillip Barker’s criminal trial regarding the death of 28-year-old James Short will begin. Trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who …. On Monday, CMPD officer Phillip Barker’s criminal trial regarding the death of 28-year-old James Short will begin. Prison reform. Teen mom and baby missing...
CMPD: Person In Custody Connected To Daycare Vandalism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is now in custody in connection with vandalism Monday morning at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road. Police say someone threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one...
Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property damage
Rock Hill non-profit Victory Gardens International deals with theft and building damage after someone broke into a community garden area and stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The group is working through the setback and hopes to run in January. Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property …. Rock Hill...
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
SC Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision on Gold Hill Road
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a head-on collision on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South in York County. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:45 am today, Tuesday, December 6, two miles east of Tega Cay. Officers say...
Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year. A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
Lancaster County Neighbors organize petition to keep fighting New Indy
Neighbors are ramping up their efforts to end a years-long battle over a toxic smell from the New Indy Containerboard plant. Lancaster County Neighbors organize petition to keep …. Neighbors are ramping up their efforts to end a years-long battle over a toxic smell from the New Indy Containerboard plant.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Student, driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster County school bus crashed Monday after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to district officials. Officials said the bus was traveling on Baskins Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a canopy next to a house. Lancaster...
