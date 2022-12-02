ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
New York YIMBY

Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn

At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
The Jewish Press

MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes

New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
The Staten Island Advance

Winter is coming: Here’s NYC Sanitation Department’s snow removal plan under new commissioner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow plan for the Island this winter under the direction of recently-appointed Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch includes brine applications, additional manpower and equipment, and the continuation of a re-imagined classification system for plowing city streets. This winter season will be the...
New York Post

Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
