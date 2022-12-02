Read full article on original website
Watch drivers navigate new traffic pattern on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve driven on the Staten Island Expressway over the past week, you’re sure to have noticed the new traffic pattern that will be in effect well into the new year. On Nov. 29, two eastbound travel lanes along a busy segment of the...
Staten Island Railway running with delays after mechanical problem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The Staten Island Railway is running with delays Monday night, the MTA said. Tottenville-bound trains are operating with delays after the agency removed a train with a mechanical problem, according to an alert issued at 8:05 p.m. The removed train was taken out of service from...
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Staten Island Expressway crash leaves vehicles badly damaged, debris on roadway; one taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- A vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway near the Victory Boulevard exit has caused substantial delays and traffic mid-morning on Monday. The crash was reported at 10:23 a.m., according to a FDNY spokesperson. By 10:45 a.m., emergency responders had both the left...
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Cops seek to locate car in connection with BB-gun attack outside Staten Island kosher market
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released a photo of a car that authorities are seeking to locate in connection with the alleged BB-gun shooting of a father and son as they were leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. The BB gun allegedly was fired from a passing...
NYC Mayor Adams, DA McMahon denounce antisemitic attack of father and son on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following the arrest of a 25-year-old man for allegedly shooting a BB gun at a father and son as they left a kosher market in Meiers Corners, New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon to denounce the incident.
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
Holiday Gridlock Alert: New York City to close off parts of 5th Avenue to cars for three Sundays
It is the first of three Sundays the city will open up the streets to pedestrians this holiday season.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Winter is coming: Here’s NYC Sanitation Department’s snow removal plan under new commissioner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow plan for the Island this winter under the direction of recently-appointed Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch includes brine applications, additional manpower and equipment, and the continuation of a re-imagined classification system for plowing city streets. This winter season will be the...
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
