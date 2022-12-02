Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Wichita man sentenced in wife’s 2019 crash death at 26th Street North and Market
The crash, which Wichita police blamed on speeding and alcohol use, happened shortly before 4 a.m. after the couple had been at a friend’s house party.
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Student arrested after using stun gun on Wichita school employee
A teenager used a stun gun on a Wichita Public school employee, who was attempting to calm down a heated argument between the student and her mother.
KAKE TV
Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints
NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
classiccountry1070.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington resident charged with drug trafficking in Kay (Okla.) County
Sumner Newscow report — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
Woman, 19, arrested after body found outside of Clearwater; police looking for 2nd suspect
The body is believed to be a Wichita man last seen on Nov. 24. Police are still searching for a 31-year-old man in connection to the suspected murder.
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
classiccountry1070.com
Body Found in Sumner County Believed to be Missing Wichita Man, Suspects At Large
Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to Begin Annual Food Box Distribution
On Wednesday, December 7th, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund will begin their annual food basket drive to help Sedgwick County residents in need during the holidays. Volunteers will be packaging food items for delivery at the Dillon’s warehouse, 21999 W. US 54 starting around 9 a.m.
Wichita shooting victims identified
Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified
kmuw.org
More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning
Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
Comments / 0