ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
ourquadcities.com
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
wrmj.com
TRAC Not Accepting Alleman ‘At This Time;’ Conference Sends Letter To MERCO
Some developments concerning the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC). The conference met last week and did not accept Alleman High School into the league “at this time,” according to Sterling Newman Central Catholic principal Jennifer Oetting, who serves as TRAC president. Alleman is a member of the Western Big 6. Oetting also confirmed to WRMJ that “it was shared at our meeting that Mercer County has shown verbal interest in the TRAC conference.” She says the TRAC conference sent Mercer County a letter requesting that if they are interested in joining the TRAC conference that they need to send an official letter. WRMJ has reached out to the Mercer County School District for comment.
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
Carbon capture pipeline company holds second round of public meetings
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held a second public informational meeting for Scott County residents Tuesday night on the company's proposal to build a carbon capture pipeline. The pipeline would transport carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton and span...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
Floreciente pairs with Moline Police Department for end-of-the-year celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.
And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade
F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
Genesis Health System to open new E.R. Department in Bettendorf next week
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Genesis Health System is set to open its new Emergency Department on Dec. 8 in Bettendorf. It will be the city's first Emergency Department that isn't connected directly to a hospital. Instead, it's attached to the Genesis Healthplex; a multipurpose building that also serves as offices for various medical professionals.
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
North Scott YMCA previews new facility before Monday opening
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The North Scott YMCA gave a sneak peek of its new facility Friday night, a few days before its grand opening. President and CEO of YMCA of the Mississippi Valley, Brad Martell, said the project had been in the works since 2014. "Persistence paid off and...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WQAD
