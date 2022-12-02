Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Grand Meander Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
more1049.com
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
pureoldiesspencer.com
June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger
Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem
Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Case of High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed another case of High Pathogen Avian Influenza in the state. The department confirmed Friday that another case has been found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. Standard procedure after a confirmed case is to...
algonaradio.com
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas
Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Cherokee County Offices Temporarily Being Relocated For Construction Work
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Offices in the Cherokee County Courthouse are being temporarily relocated to allow for some needed work in the current building. All offices closed their courthouse locations at the end of last week and began moving operations to 322 Lake Street on the south side of Cherokee.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
pureoldiesspencer.com
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover
ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Tigers Sweep E-Hawks
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
