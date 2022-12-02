ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pureoldiesspencer.com

Grand Meander Tonight

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
SPENCER, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA

When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
OKOBOJI, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds

Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kiow.com

Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City

The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
FOREST CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger

Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem

Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize

–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
WESLEY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas

Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
POCAHONTAS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland

Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
KINGSLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock

Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22

Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two Injured in Jackson House Fire

Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
JACKSON, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball

Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover

ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Tigers Sweep E-Hawks

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
SPENCER, IA

