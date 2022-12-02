HYANNIS – On Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO