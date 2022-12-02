Read full article on original website
WCVB
One killed in wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — At least one person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Duxbury. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) first tweeted about the crash on Route 3 south, which happened near Exit 20, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear how many people were injured in...
whdh.com
Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea
One car was seen on its roof in the grass on the side of the highway around 10:30 p.m.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks
This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,749,000. Size: 2,594 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod Mall seeking possible redevelopment with housing and a new hotel
With the closure of retail stores and a changing economy, Barnstable town officials gave the owners of the Cape Cod Mall a hearty endorsement to pursue the development of housing and possibly a hotel at the large Hyannis property. The Barnstable Town Council approved a request to rezone the 65-acre...
capecod.com
Hyannis man arrested on fentanyl charges
HYANNIS – On Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022.
Building collapses following early morning fire
Crews battled an early morning fire Saturday on South Second Street in New Bedford.
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
theweektoday.com
Tree falls on house in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Barnstable that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
WCVB
Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
Remains found on Nantucket could be old shipwreck
NANTUCKET - One man made an exceptional find along the shores of Nantucket on Saturday - what appears to be the remains of a shipwreck.Matthew Palka stumbled across the remains on Nantucket's South Shore. There are few details about the remains.Palka said the find was "pretty wild."
Turnto10.com
New Bedford apartment house fire displaces 16 people
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in a New Bedford apartment house displaced 16 people on Friday afternoon. That brings the running total of people displaced recently by fires in New Bedford to nearly 50, just weeks away from the holidays. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said...
WCVB
Man charged with killing beloved Massachusetts couple waives extradition
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple has waived extradition back to the Commonwealth. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. The victims, Carl and Vicki Mattson, were found...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
