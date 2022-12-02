ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

WCVB

One killed in wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — At least one person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Duxbury. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) first tweeted about the crash on Route 3 south, which happened near Exit 20, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear how many people were injured in...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple

The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks

This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,749,000. Size: 2,594 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Hyannis man arrested on fentanyl charges

HYANNIS – On Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022.
HYANNIS, NE
theweektoday.com

Tree falls on house in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
ROCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
WCVB

Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Remains found on Nantucket could be old shipwreck

NANTUCKET - One man made an exceptional find along the shores of Nantucket on Saturday - what appears to be the remains of a shipwreck.Matthew Palka stumbled across the remains on Nantucket's South Shore. There are few details about the remains.Palka said the find was "pretty wild."
NANTUCKET, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford apartment house fire displaces 16 people

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in a New Bedford apartment house displaced 16 people on Friday afternoon. That brings the running total of people displaced recently by fires in New Bedford to nearly 50, just weeks away from the holidays. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

