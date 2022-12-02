Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Surprise request for basketball scholarship funding fails due to lack of information
MANCHESTER, N.H. – An emergency request to help families unable to afford participation in a local basketball league did not find support among the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) on Tuesday night. In an 11-2-1 vote, a motion to allocate up to $15,000 in contingency funds for...
unhwildcats.com
Meet the Team Rings in 2023 Gymnastics Season (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.)
DURHAM, N.H. – University of New Hampshire gymnastics fans will get their first chance to see the 2023 Wildcats in action at Sunday's annual Meet the Team exhibition scheduled for 3 p.m. in Lundholm Gym. A youth gymnastics clinic will follow the conclusion of the intrasquad scrimmage that pits...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Are You Okay’: ‘A fantastic, imaginative adventure through dance’ Dec. 7 at The Rex
MANCHESTER, NH — New Hampshire Dance Collaborative (NHDC) will present ‘Are You Okay’ at The Rex Theatre in Manchester on Dec 7 at 7 p.m. Created by Anthony Bounphakhom of The Block Collaborative in Portsmouth, ‘Are You Okay’ sheds light on the subject of mental health and the value of self-care through hip-hop dance/street styles and dance movement.
manchesterinklink.com
If you graduated from West High in the 1970s, this Christmas reunion party is for you!
MANCHESTER, NH – Garry Haworth has been trying to round up his classmates from West High School Class of 1972 – and he’s not stopping there. He and his West High School Alumni group are inviting any classmates who were lucky enough to experience their Wonder Years at West High School during the 1970s to a holiday bash this Sunday, Dec. 11, 1:30 p.m. at Diz’s Cafe, 860 Elm St.
manchesterinklink.com
Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey
LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Did Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Offend Manchester, New Hampshire Last Night?
Based on his standup set last night, he doesn't care if anyone was offended. But then again, it's all about how you digested the topics he touched on. Last night, Sebastian Maniscalco headlined a comedy show at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. It didn't take Sebastian long to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
talontribune.com
Waltham High Walks Out
One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Boston Globe
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
belmontonian.com
A Sleepy Special Town Meeting In Belmont As All Articles Pass By Wide Margins
Photo A view of the new Belmont Public Library that will open in the fall of 2025. No controversy, no post-11 p.m. debates, and no problems. In an efficient and timely manner, Belmont’s town legislative representatives approved five articles by a wide margin at the Fall Special Town Meeting held over two nights, November 29-30.
