Read full article on original website
Related
GBTC Sellers Buying Bitcoin As Genesis Bankruptcy Fears Grow, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular analyst Willy Woo said that the fear of Genesis going bankrupt is one of the major factors retail investors are selling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC shares. What Happened: On Monday, Woo tweeted that the pessimistic attitude surrounding GBTC has been favorable for Bitcoin BTC/USD. “The GBTC fears is a bearish cloud hanging over the market. But counterintuitively part of the impact has been bullish for BTC price,” he said.
Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
TOKYO (AP) — A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan’s chip industry will collaborate with a Belgian research organization in research and development of next-generation chips for production in Japan. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Tuesday that the new company, Rapidus, which...
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0