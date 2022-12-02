Popular analyst Willy Woo said that the fear of Genesis going bankrupt is one of the major factors retail investors are selling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC shares. What Happened: On Monday, Woo tweeted that the pessimistic attitude surrounding GBTC has been favorable for Bitcoin BTC/USD. “The GBTC fears is a bearish cloud hanging over the market. But counterintuitively part of the impact has been bullish for BTC price,” he said.

20 MINUTES AGO