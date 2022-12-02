Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO