Bowling Green, KY

Houchens Industries promotes Patrick Coleman to VP of Finance and CFO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Houchens Industries, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Dion W. Houchins is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Coleman to the position of Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Houchens Industries, Inc. In this role, Mr. Coleman will be responsible for managing the...
Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing

The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site

A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
