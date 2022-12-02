Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lanereport.com
Houchens Industries promotes Patrick Coleman to VP of Finance and CFO
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Houchens Industries, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Dion W. Houchins is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Coleman to the position of Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Houchens Industries, Inc. In this role, Mr. Coleman will be responsible for managing the...
wkyufm.org
Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing
The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
rewind943.com
ACM medical clinic closed in Clarksville as employees go without pay, lose access to records
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local urgent care center in Clarksville has been shut down for weeks while employees go without paychecks and access to electronic medical records. The doors to Advance Care Medical (ACM), 1469 Tiny Town Road, have been closed since Nov. 16, and, according to...
WBKO
New tugboat launches for Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on Cumberland River in Monroe Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County recently hit a milestone as one of those upgrades was completed. This is something many area residents were looking forward to. Brand new tugboats were commissioned for the ferry on KY...
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
WBKO
Portion of Main Street in Bowling Green closed for water main repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of Main Street closed between Center and College Streets from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as crews repair a water main break. “We hope to have this issue fixed and road open by 2 p.m. today,” according...
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Wave 3
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WKRN
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
aseaofblue.com
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
wnky.com
Police respond to Bowling Green F.O. Moxley Community Center after reported disturbance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Bowling Green/F.O. Moxley Community Center on 225 E. Third Ave. after reports of men in an altercation. According to a source on the scene, individuals have been instructed to leave the gym as police investigate the...
WBKO
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site
A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
WLKY.com
This magical farm in Kentucky lets you get up close with Santa's reindeer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Did you know there’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky?. It's true. And it's open to the public so families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. "The Reindeer Farm" is tucked away in Bowling Green, just off I-65. When people visit,...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
Comments / 1