Clarence Elmer Pierce, Jr.

Clarence Elmer Pierce, Jr., 65, of Clarendon died Friday, December 2, 2022, in Clarendon. Memorial services with inurnment at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon will be held at a later date. Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Junior was born January 7, 1957, in Clarendon to Clarence...
