Clarence Elmer Pierce, Jr., 65, of Clarendon died Friday, December 2, 2022, in Clarendon. Memorial services with inurnment at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon will be held at a later date. Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Junior was born January 7, 1957, in Clarendon to Clarence...

CLARENDON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO