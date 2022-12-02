Read full article on original website
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead.
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
One of Regeneron's key products could earn a major approval next year. Biogen's hopes depend on its Alzheimer's disease candidate.
Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Both Own These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
The market regularly follows every stock purchase and sale of Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway, which has a long track record of beating the market. Burry's fund Scion Asset Management owns only a handful of stocks.
Why Herbalife Stock Plunged Today
The announcment comes as revenue and profits are falling, and after it pulled its guidance.
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Soared More Than 25% in November
The move highlights the potential upside for the stock, given stronger copper prices. At the current price of copper, Freeport-McMoRan looks an excellent value.
Why Shares of Editas Medicine Dropped 15.5% in November
Editas Medicine found EDIT-101 effective in some cases as a treatment for rare retinal disease, but the therapy's potential patient population was considered too small for the company to proceed. The company says it has enough cash to fund operations into 2024. Editas plans to provide an update about another...
Why Paramount Tumbled 7% on Tuesday
Paramount's Q4 bottom line is likely to fall from Q3's levels thanks to a fading advertising environment. Nevertheless, the company is upping its streaming content budget for its still-unprofitable, direct-to-consumer platforms. Investors are understandably concerned Paramount is making a major bet on a future it can't clearly see.
Why Carnival Stock Was All Wet on Tuesday
A prominent bank launched coverage on three top cruise industry stocks. The bank tagged one as a buy, but this winner wasn't Carnival.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Dropped Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was investing $12 billion in Arizona -- but now it's investing $40 billion. When complete, the company's new Arizona factories could supply 15% of America's semiconductor needs.
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today
Following a post-earnings sell-off last week, CrowdStrike is once again losing ground as macroeconomic pressures shape the market. Investors are worried about the risk of a prolonged recession, and it's causing a new round of valuation contraction for growth stocks.
Why Silvergate Capital Collapsed 50% in November
Silvergate Capital got caught up in the alleged fraud scandal at crypto exchange FTX. Fear of a bank run has caused investors to worry that crypto bank Silvergate will go under. Silvergate maintains that it is financially healthy and stable and has little exposure to FTX.
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Investors are getting concerned about a potential slowdown in the economy again. The Federal Reserve will meet next week to decide about new interest rate hikes.
Air Products Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem Among All the Chip Manufacturing Hype
Air Products is predicting it will grow earnings by 9% to 12% in 2023, despite fears of a recession. A supplier to tech manufacturing and other industrial-scale energy users, Air Products could enjoy strong growth for many years to come. The stock trades for a premium, but is worth a...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chip manufacturer posted decent October sales, and that mildly inspiring report arrived on a very bullish market day. Later, investing guru Warren Buffett disclosed a 1.2% stake in the company, triggering another sharp price gain.
A Shocking Change at Tesla Is a Warning for Investors
