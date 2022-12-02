ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State cracking down on schools’ usage of Native American mascots

By Adam Gorski
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York public schools that don’t commit to getting rid of their Native American mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year face repercussions, the State Education Department announced in a memo sent to schools in November.

A court decision in June established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots going forward.

If schools do not comply by the end of this school year, they will be in violation of the Dignity Act. As a result, they risk the removal of school officers or the withholding of state aid.

The SED stated that “schools that continue to utilize Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery without current approval from a recognized tribe must immediately come into
compliance” as well as that they are developing regulations to outline schools’ obligations regarding a change. Arguments that community members support the use of the mascot or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer able to be used as defenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

