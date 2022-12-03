ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Instagram Post Led To NY Man's Sentence For Sexually Abusing 2 Young Girls

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7OA4_0jVa6Mcu00

A New York man’s trip to prison for sexually abusing two young girls all started with a post on Instagram, prosecutors said.

Long Island resident Manuel Cedillo, age 43, of Levittown, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 30 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 2.

It followed his September 2022 jury conviction of two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, both violent felonies.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Cedillo, who was known to the victims’ family, sexually abused two young sisters on separate occasions between 2011 and 2012.

At the time, the youngest girl was between 5 and 6 years old, and the oldest was between 8 and 9.

The abuse stopped when the older victim partially disclosed to her mother that Cedillo had been touching her inappropriately, prosecutors said.

Neither girl said anything else about the abuse for more than eight years, until the older sister noticed that Cedillo was looking through her Instagram stories, according to investigators.

Worried that he might be stalking her, the girl divulged everything that Cedillo had done, and her younger sister followed suit.

“The young victims in this case came in, bravely faced their abuser in court and told the truth about his crimes,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Because of their courage, this defendant will deservedly serve a substantial prison sentence.”

