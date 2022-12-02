Cobb's covered bridge on Concord Road closed after yet another crash

The Concord Road Covered Bridge dates back to the 1800s. According to the website of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District, there may have been a bridge on the site as early as the 1840s. Aleks Gilbert <!--p:Photo Credit pc-->

The 150-year-old covered bridge on Concord Road in Smyrna has once again closed due to a crash.

The closure was announced around 1:45 p.m. Friday by the Cobb Department of Transportation. An operator for Cobb DOT said a U-Haul truck crashed into one of the bridge's support beams, which was hanging down and blocking the road.

The operator said the county expected to be able to reopen the bridge by 6 p.m.

Drivers could take Hurt Road as a detour, Cobb DOT Communications Manager Charles Clayton said.

The historic covered bridge has been the site of crashes and closures that have grown too numerous to count, the most recent occurring in October. The bridge's low clearance, indicated by abundant signage around the bridge, is the cause of most of the accidents.

The bridge was built in 1872 and is the county's only remaining covered bridge still in use. In 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.