Stone Mountain, GA

Police working to identify skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain woods

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Authorities are trying to identify skeletal remains found Monday in a wooded area in DeKalb County.

Police said the discovery was made near the 600 block of McDaniel Road in Stone Mountain, which is a residential area near Rice Lake and Wade Cemetery. Authorities believe the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 18 and 30 who was 6-foot to 6-foot-5. The man’s hair color was black and styled in dreadlocks of about 3 to 4 inches in length.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities believe the man had been dead for at least six months. The cause of death was not released, but police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office at 404-508-3500.

