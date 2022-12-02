ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Twinbrook area yesterday afternoon, December 5, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 3:20 PM Monday. Lotte Plaza Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gun Store Employee Facing Assault and Weapons Charges After Shooting at Montgomery County Police Officer

Per MCPD: A 42-year-old man has been arrested after shooting at a Montgomery County Police officer the morning of Tuesday, December 6, 2022. As a result of recent gun store burglaries, Montgomery County Police officers were on proactive patrol in the 700 block of East Gude Dr., when at approximately 12:30 a.m., an employee of Engage Armament ran towards the officer’s unmarked car and began shooting, hitting the unmarked car twice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC

