Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
WJLA
ATF joins Montgomery and Anne Arundel police investigating spike in gun store robberies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After five gun store burglaries and attempted burglaries in 10 days, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County police departments to investigate the crimes. Investigators from the three departments are working to identify the...
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Twinbrook area yesterday afternoon, December 5, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 3:20 PM Monday. Lotte Plaza Market is located on that block.
Maryland Officials Condemn 'Racist' Vandalism Of Historically Black Church, Suspects On The Run
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement following the vandalism of a historically black church in Potomac, claiming that the vandals acted in an act of racism. On the night of Friday, Nov. 25, vandals attacked the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Church in Potomac,…
20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
mocoshow.com
Gun Store Employee Facing Assault and Weapons Charges After Shooting at Montgomery County Police Officer
Per MCPD: A 42-year-old man has been arrested after shooting at a Montgomery County Police officer the morning of Tuesday, December 6, 2022. As a result of recent gun store burglaries, Montgomery County Police officers were on proactive patrol in the 700 block of East Gude Dr., when at approximately 12:30 a.m., an employee of Engage Armament ran towards the officer’s unmarked car and began shooting, hitting the unmarked car twice.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WECT
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
mocoshow.com
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses
The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
WJLA
20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 7