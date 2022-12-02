Read full article on original website
Salt Lake County Health urges public to get immunized, protect against respiratory illness
The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCOHD) is urging the public to get immunized and to protect themselves against respiratory illnesses, saying there is no better time to do so than now.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch Front gets snow, Utah drivers get tough commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Another overnight dumping of snow greeted drivers all along the Wasatch Front Monday morning. Utah Department of Transportation crews prepared for the commute overnight again. This is at least the third rough morning drive Utah has seen in just about a week. Utah County got...
kjzz.com
Utah financial counselor breaks down managing emergency funds in case of unexpected layoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the economy showing signs of slowing and some big tech companies like Meta and Twitter announcing layoffs, it makes sense to assume that layoffs are possible in any workplace. To prepare for that possibility it also makes sense to get your finances in...
Mountainland Tech plans new 1,200-student Heber campus in 2026
A future neighbor to the Heber Valley’s second high school says it wants to offer hands-on industry training in classrooms and the workforce. Mountainland Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City. MTech Senior Director of Student Services...
Record levels of people are moving to Utah
Utah has grown by over 60,000 people in the past year, according to new estimates from the Kem C. Garner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. 62% of those people moved here -— the highest level in state history. The other 38% are babies born to people already living here. Utah had the lowest natural increase since 1975. Natural increase refers to births minus deaths.
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Gephardt Daily
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Dec. 5 (UPI) — A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when she fled first responders and entered the roadway. Salt Lake County Animal Services said the 6-month-old Merle cattle dog was seen wandering Sunday near the interchange of...
KSLTV
Teen missing, last seen in South Salt Lake on Oct. 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022. According to a tweet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Sol Olmedo may still be in the South Salt Lake, Utah, area.
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
Olympics in Utah every 20 years? Park City could be part of a Winter Games rotation
Utah has said it’s ready, able and willing to host another Olympic Games whenever called upon. The International Olympic Committee may be asking that question in the coming months after its executive board decided Tuesday to table a decision on where the 2030 Winter Games would be held and instead make a considerable pivot. With climate change eroding its options for Winter Games hosts, it has decided to seriously consider a rotation of Winter Olympics hosts. That means, if selected, Salt Lake City could be guaranteed to hold the Olympics perhaps every 20-30 years instead of having to rebid.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KPCW
