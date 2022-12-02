ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch Front gets snow, Utah drivers get tough commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Another overnight dumping of snow greeted drivers all along the Wasatch Front Monday morning. Utah Department of Transportation crews prepared for the commute overnight again. This is at least the third rough morning drive Utah has seen in just about a week. Utah County got...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Mountainland Tech plans new 1,200-student Heber campus in 2026

A future neighbor to the Heber Valley’s second high school says it wants to offer hands-on industry training in classrooms and the workforce. Mountainland Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City. MTech Senior Director of Student Services...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Record levels of people are moving to Utah

Utah has grown by over 60,000 people in the past year, according to new estimates from the Kem C. Garner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. 62% of those people moved here -— the highest level in state history. The other 38% are babies born to people already living here. Utah had the lowest natural increase since 1975. Natural increase refers to births minus deaths.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway

Dec. 5 (UPI) — A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when she fled first responders and entered the roadway. Salt Lake County Animal Services said the 6-month-old Merle cattle dog was seen wandering Sunday near the interchange of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Teen missing, last seen in South Salt Lake on Oct. 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022. According to a tweet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Sol Olmedo may still be in the South Salt Lake, Utah, area.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KPCW

Olympics in Utah every 20 years? Park City could be part of a Winter Games rotation

Utah has said it’s ready, able and willing to host another Olympic Games whenever called upon. The International Olympic Committee may be asking that question in the coming months after its executive board decided Tuesday to table a decision on where the 2030 Winter Games would be held and instead make a considerable pivot. With climate change eroding its options for Winter Games hosts, it has decided to seriously consider a rotation of Winter Olympics hosts. That means, if selected, Salt Lake City could be guaranteed to hold the Olympics perhaps every 20-30 years instead of having to rebid.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

KPCW

ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

