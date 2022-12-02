Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash
VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
10NEWS
Police: Family of 3 was flying back to St. Petersburg when plane crashed off Venice Beach
A 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were found dead. A search for the 42-year-old male pilot is still underway.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims identified
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
TODAY.com
2 dead, including child, and 1 missing after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Two people are dead, including a child, and one person is missing after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, police in Venice, Florida, said. Officers launched a search Sunday morning after 10 a.m. EST after the Venice Municipal Airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration about a Piper Cherokee that had failed to return to its origin airport in St. Petersburg, about 60 miles north of Venice, the Venice Police Department said.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman, child aboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach found dead, police say
VENICE, Fla. — Police said a woman and child who were aboard a small plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night shortly after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport have died and their bodies were recovered from the water. The search for a man who...
Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
iontb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in Treasure Island hit and run crash
Officers from the Treasure Island Police Department are currently on-scene of a fatality crash involving a pedestian. The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the area of 108th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island. Investigators are working to identify the vehicle involved in...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
St. Pete Police aims to cut down on crashes with new campaign
The St. Petersburg Police Department is increasing its police presence this month. The department is aiming to cut down on crashes and slow down speeders.
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Comments / 0