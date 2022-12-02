ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the festive outing. As seen in a snap shared to Ryan's Instagram, the couple posed together next to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while Blake rocked a robe-inspired coat with cozy pants and a matching long sleeve that featured her baby bump peeking through.
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71.  Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, alongside her Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, Gabby addressed the speculation that things were heating up with Vinny Guadagnino off the ballroom floor after competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars.
See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Touch Down in New York

Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suited up for a trip to New York. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed arriving in the city over the weekend as the couple is scheduled to receive the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6.
