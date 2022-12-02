Read full article on original website
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 6
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016587- 5321 Spriggs Street- Harassment- The reporting party advised she is being harassed on a texting app. She advised yesterday when she opened the app, she had a message from an unknown party stating, “send $3,000 or you will be killed.” The victim advised she contacted a previous person she had talked to via the app. He was able to confirm that his ex-wife was messaging her. She was only able to provide police with the suspect’s name and phone number.
WTVC
One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown
TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
WTVC
Warrants taken out for man involved in deadly Catoosa County hit and run last week
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Warrants have been taken out for a man involved in a deadly Catoosa County hit and run that happened last Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says that on the evening of November 29th a 1999 Harley motorcycle was hit in the rear by a pickup truck, possibly a dark colored Ford F-250.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
WTVC
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. A police report...
WTVC
Driver killed in accident on Hale Road, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was killed in an accident on Hale Road Monday and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating. According to HCSO it was a single vehicle crash in the 7900 block of Hale Road:. The driver was taken to the hospital in...
WDEF
Cleveland Police trying to identify remains found near I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police now confirm that the remains discovered on Sunday were, in fact, human. The remains were found in a wooded area off of APD 40 near I 75. Police processed two locations at the site throughout Sunday night into Monday morning. They are still...
wrganews.com
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
WTVC
Human remains found in wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department say they received a call about the possible remains being in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. Cleveland PD responded and searched two areas at...
WDEF
Can you help solve the mystery on who killed Benny Locke
BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a two year old murder. It was two years ago this week that the family of Benny Locke reported him missing. He was last seen on December 4th, 2020. His...
WTVC
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: New Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks talks about how Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks has changed. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
AG: Former GA school superintendent, wife plead guilty on racketeering, theft charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have pleaded guilty on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed...
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
