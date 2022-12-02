Read full article on original website
Bucks County displays Project Blue Light wreath
The Bucks County Commissioners recently joined with local law enforcement to officially light the Project Blue Light wreath for the 2022 holiday season. Displayed from the third floor rotunda in the Doylestown-based Administration Building, the wreath will remain lit throughout the holiday season in honor of law enforcement officers from Bucks County who died in the line of duty. The wreath is adorned with blue lights and white ornaments.
Bucks County Solicitor is Lawyer of the Year
The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently presented Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan with its 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. He received the award during an event in Harrisburg in recognition of his work advocating on behalf of the county and its residents as head of the Bucks County Law Department. In the past year, Khan and his team have scored critical wins in lawsuits brought against the county, as well as taken aim at those who have done harm to the county or its residents.
Free Falafel Friday at Pita Chip
In celebration of the anniversary of Pita Chip’s co-founder Omar Alsaadi’s emigration to the U.S. from Syria in 1979, the modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant, 1623 Big Oak Road in the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center in Yardley, is offering complimentary falafel wraps or bowls to the first 79 customers when the shop opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Chili cookoff raises $6,000 for Emergency Homeless Shelter
The owners of Marie’s Kozy Korner recently presented the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter with $6,000 raised at its sixth annual chili cookoff. Murielle Kelly, who serves as the shelter’s director of housing services, accepted the check during the Falls Township board of supervisors meeting. “It’s dear to...
Sesame Place announces new Bert & Ernie water attraction
Sesame Place in Langhorne is set to debut an all-new water attraction, Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores, in summer 2023. Guests can splish, splash, spray and play in this water adventure area, which will feature water umbrellas, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles and a spraying water tower. Located...
Parx gives away 1,000s of Thanksgiving meals to local seniors
Team members from Parx Casino gave away thousands of meals for Thanksgiving and the holidays last Tuesday at Bristol Township Senior Center, 2501 Bath Road. Over the previous week, Parx executives and team members donated hundreds of hours to personally make and prepare the meals through Caring for Friends. Those very same meals were then given away to seniors in need, along with a week’s worth of meals and soups. Seniors from Bucks County signed up for pick-up slots.
Santa’s mailbox at Newtown Athletic Club
The Newtown Athletic Club invites the community to drop off handwritten letters to Santa Claus at Santa’s mailbox, located out front of the main entrance of the NAC, through Dec. 24. All ages are invited to participate. Write a special note, draw a picture or share a holiday wishlist. The official U.S. Postal Service address for Santa Claus is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
Bristol Township School District has new business manager
John Scavelli was recently appointed to the role of business manager by the Bristol Township school board. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2023. As business manager, Scavelli’s main function is to oversee the finances of the district and see that funds are spent appropriately to support the overall education of students. This includes oversight of all budget, accounting, purchasing and payroll functions. He will also oversee transportation, facilities, food services and other enterprise activities.
Winners announced for Spark Bowl competition
Spark Bowl, a Shark Tank-like competition, recently brought small businesses together to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at Delaware Valley University’s Life Sciences Building auditorium. The competition awarded a total of $21,000 in prize money to three small businesses, including the winner Liquid Limbs. Each participant was given five minutes to pitch to a panel of judges and 10 minutes to answer questions from the judges.
Man resentenced for 1998 Bristol house party mass slaying
A man serving four consecutive life sentences for killing four people when he was 17 at a house party in Bristol Township was recently resentenced to serve 80 to 160 years in state prison. Ivory King, now 41, was originally sentenced on Oct. 28, 1998, to four consecutive terms of...
Christmas at Cairn set for Dec. 9
The Cairn University School of Music invites the public to the annual tradition, Christmas at Cairn, on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the university, 200 Manor Ave. in Langhorne. Enjoy horse drawn carriages, hot beverages, live caroling, cookie decorating and more. Hear various indoor concerts throughout...
Adoption Day program
Linda Bobrin, Bucks County Clerk of Orphans’ Court, is hosting her third Adoption Day program on Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown. This year’s event will feature speakers sharing messages about the important role adoption plays...
NAC hosts circus fundraiser for Roche family
For the Roche family, of Richboro, 2022 has been a trying year. In July, Nicole Roche, a local wedding photographer and mother in a tight-knit homeschooling community, was diagnosed with Stage IV Cervical Cancer. Two months later, she and her husband Alex Roche received news that parents never want to hear — Wesley, their 4-year-old son, was also fighting for his life. Following complaints of severe stomach pain, Wesley’s doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. Surgery was quickly scheduled to remove both the tumor and kidney.
Wawa celebrates grand opening of new Levittown store
Wawa recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Levittown. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion. The first 100 guests enjoyed limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts. The celebration was part of Wawa’s 2022...
Bucks County Foundation welcomes two new members to board of directors
Dr. Felicia Ganther, president of Bucks County Community College, and Dr. Benjamin E. Rusiloski, president of Delaware Valley University, were both recently appointed to the Bucks County Foundation board of directors, which serves as the distribution committee for grants and scholarships for the foundation. “We are pleased to welcome Ben...
Owowcow Creamery seeking new partnerships to benefit Rolling Harvest
Owowcow is launching a new retail program with a dual purpose — partner with like-minded, mission-driven businesses who support local growers and help combat food insecurity. “We’re hoping to find a new collection of retail partners who share our focus of supporting local agriculture, farmers and the community,” said...
Lenape Valley Foundation’s Community Care Celebration raises over $30,000
Lenape Valley Foundation, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services, recently held its Community Care Celebration at Hotel du Village in New Hope. The event raised over $30,000 and recognized several individuals and organizations for their community advocacy. Honorees included:. – Alan Hartl, former LVF CEO, recipient of the Ed...
Family Service invites pets to get a picture with Santa
The Family Service Association of Bucks County Pet Pantry invites local pet owners to see if their furry friend has been naughty or nice this year by stopping by the “Santa Paws” event on Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m., at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, 909 Ray Ave. in Croydon.
Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding secured for Bucks County
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, along with local state representatives, announced that state funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go toward a number of projects in the area. $1.3 million to Bristol Borough for redevelopment project. Santarsiero and Rep. Tina Davis announced this funding to redevelop multiple properties along...
Centennial, Bucks Community College announce partnership
Bucks County Community College and Centennial School District are entering into an agreement that will facilitate the sharing of data related to current and former Centennial students. As part of the agreement, qualified rising and current seniors in the district will receive automatic admission to Bucks County Community College upon...
