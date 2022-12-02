ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bensalem Times

Bucks County displays Project Blue Light wreath

The Bucks County Commissioners recently joined with local law enforcement to officially light the Project Blue Light wreath for the 2022 holiday season. Displayed from the third floor rotunda in the Doylestown-based Administration Building, the wreath will remain lit throughout the holiday season in honor of law enforcement officers from Bucks County who died in the line of duty. The wreath is adorned with blue lights and white ornaments.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bucks County Solicitor is Lawyer of the Year

The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently presented Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan with its 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. He received the award during an event in Harrisburg in recognition of his work advocating on behalf of the county and its residents as head of the Bucks County Law Department. In the past year, Khan and his team have scored critical wins in lawsuits brought against the county, as well as taken aim at those who have done harm to the county or its residents.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Free Falafel Friday at Pita Chip

In celebration of the anniversary of Pita Chip’s co-founder Omar Alsaadi’s emigration to the U.S. from Syria in 1979, the modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant, 1623 Big Oak Road in the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center in Yardley, is offering complimentary falafel wraps or bowls to the first 79 customers when the shop opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
YARDLEY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Parx gives away 1,000s of Thanksgiving meals to local seniors

Team members from Parx Casino gave away thousands of meals for Thanksgiving and the holidays last Tuesday at Bristol Township Senior Center, 2501 Bath Road. Over the previous week, Parx executives and team members donated hundreds of hours to personally make and prepare the meals through Caring for Friends. Those very same meals were then given away to seniors in need, along with a week’s worth of meals and soups. Seniors from Bucks County signed up for pick-up slots.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Santa’s mailbox at Newtown Athletic Club

The Newtown Athletic Club invites the community to drop off handwritten letters to Santa Claus at Santa’s mailbox, located out front of the main entrance of the NAC, through Dec. 24. All ages are invited to participate. Write a special note, draw a picture or share a holiday wishlist. The official U.S. Postal Service address for Santa Claus is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
NEWTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bristol Township School District has new business manager

John Scavelli was recently appointed to the role of business manager by the Bristol Township school board. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2023. As business manager, Scavelli’s main function is to oversee the finances of the district and see that funds are spent appropriately to support the overall education of students. This includes oversight of all budget, accounting, purchasing and payroll functions. He will also oversee transportation, facilities, food services and other enterprise activities.
BRISTOL, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Winners announced for Spark Bowl competition

Spark Bowl, a Shark Tank-like competition, recently brought small businesses together to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at Delaware Valley University’s Life Sciences Building auditorium. The competition awarded a total of $21,000 in prize money to three small businesses, including the winner Liquid Limbs. Each participant was given five minutes to pitch to a panel of judges and 10 minutes to answer questions from the judges.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Christmas at Cairn set for Dec. 9

The Cairn University School of Music invites the public to the annual tradition, Christmas at Cairn, on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the university, 200 Manor Ave. in Langhorne. Enjoy horse drawn carriages, hot beverages, live caroling, cookie decorating and more. Hear various indoor concerts throughout...
LANGHORNE, PA
Bristol Times

Adoption Day program

Linda Bobrin, Bucks County Clerk of Orphans’ Court, is hosting her third Adoption Day program on Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown. This year’s event will feature speakers sharing messages about the important role adoption plays...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

NAC hosts circus fundraiser for Roche family

For the Roche family, of Richboro, 2022 has been a trying year. In July, Nicole Roche, a local wedding photographer and mother in a tight-knit homeschooling community, was diagnosed with Stage IV Cervical Cancer. Two months later, she and her husband Alex Roche received news that parents never want to hear — Wesley, their 4-year-old son, was also fighting for his life. Following complaints of severe stomach pain, Wesley’s doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. Surgery was quickly scheduled to remove both the tumor and kidney.
RICHBORO, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
