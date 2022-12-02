ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem hits Biden, lays out big spending plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told a joint assembly of the South Dakota Legislature on Tuesday that South Dakota looks to have $310 million in revenue growth for the coming budget year and can afford the $102 million cost of repealing the state 4.5% sales tax on groceries.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hemp leaps in year two of production

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021 the South Dakota Dept. of Ag and Natural Resources (DANR) reported a total of 1,737 acres of industrial hemp planted in South Dakota. That number rose in 2022. Of the 1,737 acres planted in 2021, DANR reports that 1,674 of those acres...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s budget address key points and reaction from lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2022 budget address Tuesday. Her plan includes 5% increases for education and state workers. It also includes relief at the grocery store. The address focused on several other items, but two things a lot of people are interested in are...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD lawmakers tighten Capitol-usage policies

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s leadership group is getting stricter about who can use space on the the third and fourth floors of the South Dakota Capitol. The move comes after an incident involving several state lawmakers who used room 414 on the Friday before House Republicans chose their caucus leaders November 19.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota students’ academics suffered amid COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic hurt the scholastic performance of South Dakota’s K-12 students. So says the state Department of Education. Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick Smith gave a report Monday to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee. Even so, she said South Dakota’s education...
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo

Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
WYOMING STATE
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in S.D. state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 5, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
kelo.com

Governor Noem battles Forest Revision Plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) –This week, Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon urged the Supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to produce another set of draft assessments for the Forest’s Plan Revision process. In recent years, timber mills in the Black Hills have struggled to keep...
WYOMING STATE
sdstandardnow.com

SDDP Chair Seiler will step aside, endorses state Rep. Cwach. Can anyone lead the party back into political prominence?

When Randy Seiler was named chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party in late summer 2019, it was in dire shape. The party was broke, and had closed offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. It had no paid staff and was in trouble with the Federal Election Commission, which resulted in a $40,000 fine in 2021. In short, it was a mess.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy