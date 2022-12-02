Read full article on original website
Rain no deterrent for Beckley Veterans and Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents from all over Raleigh County made their way to the Downtown Beckley area Saturday for the city’s joint Veterans and Christmas Parade. Originally scheduled to take place Saturday, November 12, 2022, the American Legion Veterans Parade was postponed and incorporated as part of the Christmas Parade due to weather conditions in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole lingering in early November.
Longtime Radio Shack retail store owner closes doors with mixed emotions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo County native Stan Morgan shut the door on his Radio Shack franchise at the Shops at Kanawha in Charleston on Friday and he said it was like losing a family member. “I’m both elated and saddened. I’ve done this for 45 years. I have mixed...
‘It’s a blessing’: Thankful Hearts Food Pantry hosts annual Christmas giveaway
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 30 years, Thankful Hearts Food Pantry has hosted its Christmas giveaway. On Saturday, folks gathered at the YMCA in Pikeville for the event once again. Families received free clothes, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, toys, and even gifts from Santa. “The kids get in...
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
Burger Carte home to some of the most popular food in the state
SMITHERS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The quaint small town of Smithers in Fayette County is home to one of the most famous mom-and-pop establishments in West Virginia. People from all over have traveled to Smithers just to grab one of the juicy and tasty burgers at the old-fashioned restaurant. Whether it be an original American Burger or the popular AL Burger, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Duke!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 14 Pet of the Week is Duke!. Duke is a 5 month old silver lab who is getting into the Christmas spirit for his first ever holiday season!. An outdoorsman at heart, Duke is fond of romping and playing outside, and is...
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Fire in Shady Spring closes down road
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
‘He had firefighting in his blood’: 90-year-old firefighter leaves legacy of service
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County first responder community is saying goodbye to the man previously recognized as its oldest serving member. Willie Runyon was a veteran and firefighter who dedicated his years to community safety, serving as a founding member of the Millard Fire Department in 1972. Runyon was burdened to create a sense of safety for his community when his neighbors lost everything to a fire in 1971.
Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away
GRAYSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dedicated public servant in the Grayson community has died. Duane Suttles, who served as city clerk and also previously served on city council, passed away suddenly on Saturday. The life-long Carter County resident had served many roles in the community and dedicated his life to...
Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
New restaurant brings new flavors to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new restaurant open in Beckley. Khan’s Fried Chicken and Gyros opened on Monday, November 21, 2022 and is located near the Corner Shop on Kanawha Street in Beckley. The owners opened the restaurant wanted to bring additional flavor to the area. In such a short time they said […]
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
I-64 East re-opens near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
Apartments destroyed in Boone County fire
BLOOMINGROSE, W.Va. — Several apartments were destroyed in a Friday morning fire in Boone County. The blaze was reported at just after 7 a.m. in one of units at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Toneys Branch Road near Bloomingrose. Four apartments were destroyed in the blaze....
