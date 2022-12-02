BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.

