Kingsport Times-News
Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: Holiday Makers Market in Jonesborough
It was a damp, but still festive, time at the Holiday Makers Faire in Jonesborough on Saturday. Dozens of vendors lined Spring Street as holiday shoppers browsed their offerings. Staff Writer. Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough....
Recycling Today
Domtar says Kingsport conversion near completion
Domtar says the $350 million conversion of its Kingsport, Tennessee, facility to a 100-percent-recycled packaging operation is to be complete and the site fully operational “within weeks.”. The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based communication, specialty and packaging paper manufacturer told the Kingsport Times News it continues to make progress and...
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” for Hard Rock Casino
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With a ground scheduled to be broken next week, officials in Bristol are preparing to accommodate the estimated two to four million annual visitors that could come to the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said though there is a lot to consider, from roads and public […]
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
wbtw.com
Parents speak after their missing son was found dead in Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Herald and Tribune
Limestone student keeps winning
Makayla Dockery wants to change the way people look at cows. The 18-year-old Limestone resident has been competing in cow shows her whole life. “Since I was born basically,” she said. “Mom did it since she was in fourth grade.”. She then passed the tradition onto her daughter.
Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Clydesdales are in town and made a stop at the Food City on North State of Franklin in Johnson City on Friday. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. People from all over come to marvel at these horses. “I think it means a lot, you […]
Futurism
Courtroom Erupts in Cheers After Bitcoin Plant Rejected From Opening in Community
A courtroom in Washington County, Tennessee, erupted in applause after county commissioners rejected a proposal to build a Bitcoin mining plant in the area. Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies was already operating a 25-megawatt Bitcoin mine in Limestone, Tennessee since late 2020, but the county has been trying to get it to shut down due to zoning violations, News Channel 11 reports. A settlement proposal to have a replacement mining operation built in an industrial park in Telford, Tennessee, a small community of under 1,000 residents, has drawn plenty of opposition.
Rain or shine Johnson City Christmas Parade brings community together
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The rain didn’t stop people from supporting their community at the Johnson City Christmas Parade. Spectators like Blakely Elliott and Montague Meeks braved the cold and rain to support friends and family members in the parade. Elliott is waiting to see her brother perform in the Science Hill band. Elliott, […]
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists
BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Owner has less than two weeks to clean up West Sullivan Street property
A property owner who owns a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to clean up the camper, vans and other yard junk that sits on the property. Keith Bruner, chief building officer for the city of Kingsport, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the lot and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
