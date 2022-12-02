Read full article on original website
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Top House Republican: Elon Musk will release evidence of Biden admin pushing Twitter to censor conservatives
James Baker, a former FBI official turned Twitter deputy counsel, is likely to face questioning before Congress over the platform's censorship of Hunter Biden
Musk deserves a medal for revealing how the Biden campaign, FBI and media censored the Hunter Biden scandal
Elon Musk, with the release of the 'Twitter files' is showing the world how the Biden campaign, the FBI and the media worked together to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk among finalists for TIME Person of the Year
Elon Musk is competing with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Chinese President Xi Jinping and others for a shot at becoming TIME's Person of the Year — again.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman touts vindication after Musk's bombshell Twitter report: 'I knew the whole time'
The Hunter Biden laptop repairman touted vindication after Musk revealed an internal effort by Twitter to censor the New York Post’s bombshell story by labeling him a hacker.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a political stunt.
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Joy Reid makes suggestive remark about Herschel Walker: 'Walked around' by Republicans during campaign
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed the GOP is using Herschel Walker in a campaign that is "insulting" and "racist."
Mom says flight passenger confronted her about having toddler in first class
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Nicholas Sandmann asks Musk to release 'hidden' Twitter files on death threats permitted against him
Former Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann is asking Elon Musk for any hidden files related to death threats being allowed against him on Twitter in 2019.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
