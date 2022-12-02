Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer
A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
Richmond man facing manslaughter charges stemming from overdose death
The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.
Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades. The town was named after...
Fire Crews Were Busy Monday
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a structure fire on Hillard Ave. Crews from Monticello and Susie Vol. Fire Department battled the blaze. Thanks to Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS for their assistance. Run #2 While firefighters from Susie and Monticello were actively working the Hilliard...
103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
