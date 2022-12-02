A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.

HAZARD, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO