The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 19 Seasons
Ellen Pompeo is hanging up her white coat. The actress confirmed today that she would be departing Grey's Anatomy after 19 years. The news comes following her character's scaled back presence in the current season of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama and decision to move to Boston and research Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to Meredith's heart.
Will is Ready to Make His Own Choices in the Bel-Air Season 2 Teaser
"This time, no one chooses for me," Will (Jabari Banks) says in the teaser for Bel-Air Season 2. A dramatic reimagining of the iconic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, Bel-Air is set in contemporary Los Angeles and depicts Will's complicated journey between two worlds. Season...
Stargirl Faces Her Final Battle, Too Hot to Handle Returns to the Villa for Season 4
It’s a day of major finales as Stargirl ends its three-season run tonight. The superhero drama premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in 2020 before making the jump to The CW one year later. Over on broadcast, ABC sitcoms and NBC’s One Chicago franchise sign off for...
The Walking Dead Signs Off, Elite Delivers Fresh Drama, and GBBS Gets Festive
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and countless spinoffs, The Walking Dead comes to an end this weekend. In order to give the beloved zombie drama a proper sendoff, AMC will be hosting a live red carpet event before the finale, plus a special edition of Talking Dead breaking down the episode.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Marc Maron to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO in 2023
Marc Maron's first HBO comedy special is in the works. The multi-hyphenate, whose series Maron ran for four seasons on IFC, will film a new special for HBO next month. Maron has recently appeared in series like GLOW on Netflix and has hosted podcast WTF with Marc Maron since 2009. The special will feature all-new material and debut on HBO in 2023.
Terry Seattle Tries to Find Out Who Killed Santa in the Trailer for Murderville's Christmas Special
Someone's killed the Christmas spirit in the trailer for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. Will Arnett is back as Detective Terry Seattle in the Murderville Christmas special, where he investigates who slayed Old Saint Nick with the help of celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph. "Santa...
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Only Murders in the Building wrapped up Season 2 this summer with another bloody installment, leaving fans dying for a third season. The finale, "I Know Who Did It," set up a whole new mystery for our trio to solve; after butting heads with Charles (Steve Martin) backstage at Oliver's (Martin Short) latest production, Broadway star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) seemingly dropped dead mid-monologue, much to the horror of the full house.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, star of the original Power Rangers series, has died. He was 49 years old. While an official cause of death has not been revealed yet, TMZ reports that the actor died of suicide. His representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed his passing in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
Mike Flanagan Spoils The Midnight Club's Canceled Season 2 in Lengthy Post
Mike Flanagan isn't letting The Midnight Club's cancellation keep him from resolving those Season 1 cliffhangers. Flanagan, who is also the mind behind series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, took to Twitter to express his disappointment about Netflix's decision to cancel the show after one season. "I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," wrote Flanagan. "But as promised, here are the answers to the unresolved mysteries of Season 1 (along with our plans for Season 2)."
Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo
Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem
Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine
The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
Thanksgiving Weekend Offers Up Holiday Specials and Premieres Galore
With Thanksgiving behind us, television goes full steam ahead on the holidays this weekend. In addition to classics like Frosty the Snowman and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer beginning their annual airings on broadcast, 2022 brings a new Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Mickey Saves the World, and Disney’s Hip Hop Nutcracker, among other festive fare.
Southern Hospitality Expands the Bravo Franchise, Finale Time for Avenue 5
Television takes viewers from Charleston, South Carolina to outer space today as Southern Hospitality expands Southern Charm’s footprint and Avenue 5 wraps its second season on HBO. Also today: The Great Christmas Light Fight begins anew, 9-1-1 and All American sign off for the fall, a new season of Hope Street lands on Britbox, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
Where to Stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving & Other Classic Family Holiday Specials
The cooler temps and family gatherings on the horizon provide the perfect setting for viewing marathons. If you're done playing catch-up with 2022's TV premieres and are looking for some Thanksgiving-themed fare, Primetimer's put together this guide to our favorite classic holiday specials, and where to watch them. A Charlie...
His Dark Materials Returns for Season 3, Taye Diggs Hosts Back in the Groove
It’s the beginning of the end for His Dark Materials. Tonight, HBO’s fantasy drama kicks off its third and final season, which sees the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scorseby, among other major surprises. Also today: Taye Diggs invites single women in their 40s to get Back...
Richard Lewis Confirms Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm
Richard Lewis is officially returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. The comedian confirmed on Twitter today that he would be back for the next installment of Larry David's long-running comedy. "I'm back shooting Curb!" he wrote. "I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so...
