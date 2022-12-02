ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police: man threatens employee during beer theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raul Constancio, 50, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated robbery after being accused of stealing two 12-packs of beer from a gas station on 4th and Avenue Q and threatening a gas station employee with a knife. According to the report, Constancio...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi

HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County. Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

People in Lubbock With Loud Cars…Do Y’all Think You’re Cool?

Does it make you feel good going 50 miles an hour in your sports car down a residential road? Does it scratch some itch for you?. I'm sure this didn't need specifying, but loud cars irritate me. Actually, loud noises in general irritate me. However, there are times where loud noises are necessary and even welcome, like a concert. I expect it to be loud there. I do not expect it to be loud while I'm sitting in my living room.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Multiple arrests after pursuit, shots fired

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested two individuals related to a vehicle pursuit, and aggravated assault offenses. According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, sherif’s deputies responded to a vehicle...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting his uncle with a hammer causing serious injuries. Mikel Flores, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. On Nov. 8, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment near 31st Street and Ave....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

A Week Long FBI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Superintendent

A local area superintendent has been arrested following a week long FBI investigation. On November 22nd Seagraves High School Principal, Daylan Sellers, was notified of an investigation by local law enforcement into a school employee and an emergency local school board meeting was held. It was agreed by the school board that Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Joshua Goen, was to be placed on a paid administrative leave.
SEAGRAVES, TX

