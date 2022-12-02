ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WBOC

CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
theconradhowler.org

Police Chase On Interstate 95

A Delaware citizen died in Newark, Delaware, after a hectic morning on December 2, 2022. Last Friday morning, two cars being hijacked led to a shooting among police officers. Around 7:30 a.m., a report was made of an odd individual carrying a gun. Police arrived after this call was made, but this is when shots were fired. Delcastle school bus #15 was hit by a few bullets from the shooting but harmed no students. After this first shooting, the suspect continued to escape Route 141 and proceeded to hijack another car. This was when the frantic police pursuit was initiated in New Castle and Newark areas. The same suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a cul-de-sac on Old Cooch Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. They then proceeded to run on foot towards 95 where they hijacked yet another victim’s car. While this was occurring, reports of more gunshots were made. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 in Newark but ended just south of Route 896 where additional gunshots were fired. According to a police update from this Friday afternoon, the suspect is now dead “from injuries sustained”. It’s unknown if the suspect was killed by police gunfire or if the death was self-inflicted by the suspect’s gun. If you have any statements, photos, videos, or anything on the incident, it’s hoped you will contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

firststateupdate.com

Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday

Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
SMYRNA, DE
nccpdnews.com

VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF NEWARK MAN FOR FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES – JASON BROWN (40)

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 07:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol. While near the area of Churchmans Road and Goodings Drive officers observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle then committed additional traffic violations at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Trooper Maced After Shoplifting At Dick’s Sporting Goods

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Reneisha Anderson, and a 17-year-old female juvenile both of Wilmington for felony resisting and related charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Sunday night. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Man dies after trying to walk across Route 1 north of Milford

A Milford man died Dec. 4 after trying to cross the Bay Road section of Route 1 north of Milford. The man, 49, was crossing eastbound at 6:28 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk, DeMalto said, and the driver tried to brake and swerve to avoid striking the subject on foot but was unable to do so.
MILFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Police: 19-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in northeast Baltimore

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived and found the 19-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim...
BALTIMORE, MD

