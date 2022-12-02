Hundreds attended the second annual Christmas tree lighting at The Cube on Friday – an event started last year that celebrated the continuation of ice in Santa Clarita. Two years ago, the formerly named Ice Station Valencia announced it would close its doors permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of Santa Clarita City Council’s approval of the city’s purchase of the ice rink, the newly renovated facility reopened with a different name, The Cube.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO