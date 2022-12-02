Read full article on original website
The Cube tree lighting returns
Hundreds attended the second annual Christmas tree lighting at The Cube on Friday – an event started last year that celebrated the continuation of ice in Santa Clarita. Two years ago, the formerly named Ice Station Valencia announced it would close its doors permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of Santa Clarita City Council’s approval of the city’s purchase of the ice rink, the newly renovated facility reopened with a different name, The Cube.
Barnyard Lights supplies wildlife education with a holiday twist
Kids were elated when Santa Claus made an appearance at the Barnyard Lights holiday event, held at the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard on Saturday, but were equally curious about the “reindeer” that flanked him. The “reindeer” were actually five alpacas that share a home with 80...
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
COC celebrates nursing program’s newest graduating class
College of the Canyons celebrated its latest graduating class Tuesday with a pinning ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. During the ceremony, the graduates were given nursing pins and then lit candles on stage in tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The cohort included 38...
Public Health: Bundle up, temps expected to drop Wednesday
The Los Angeles County public health officer issued a cold weather alert in response to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Los Angeles County mountains. “Children, the elderly and people...
SCV Sheriff’s Station turns down extra OT funds to deter holiday crime
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station won’t receive any of the $1 million that Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she’s offering sheriff’s stations in her district to deter holiday crime in unincorporated areas, according to the supervisor’s office. Following Barger’s Tuesday morning announcement...
Saugus High School student transported to hospital for medical emergency
A Saugus High School student was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment Tuesday morning, according to William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance after a medical emergency on the 21900 block of Centurion Way, according...
The Cube evacuated, hazmat units investigate possible gas leak
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel evacuated The Cube Tuesday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak. However, Santa Clarita city officials cited a faulty sensor for the cause. According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call at approximately 5:27 p.m. regarding a gas leak at...
Max Morgan | SCV’s Minister of Propaganda
Joseph Goebbels would be proud. Santa Clarita’s far left has its own minister of propaganda. Week after week, Thomas Oatway beats the same tired obsessive drum, really visceral hatred, of Republicans, Fox News, old white people and Donald Trump. In his letter of Nov. 26, Oatway proposed sending all...
Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
Car rental agency under investigation for insurance claims
A tip from a Farmers Insurance claims investigator to a local agent with the Department of Insurance prompted an ongoing, yearslong investigation into an alleged fraud suspected of involving victims from Santa Clarita to San Jose, according to court records. Court documents identify a husband-and-wife team behind AT Car Rental,...
Assault suspect arrested in conjunction with burglary
A 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday night was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of felony burglary, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a medical emergency at...
Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight
A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according...
