ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

The Cube tree lighting returns

Hundreds attended the second annual Christmas tree lighting at The Cube on Friday – an event started last year that celebrated the continuation of ice in Santa Clarita. Two years ago, the formerly named Ice Station Valencia announced it would close its doors permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of Santa Clarita City Council’s approval of the city’s purchase of the ice rink, the newly renovated facility reopened with a different name, The Cube.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

COC celebrates nursing program’s newest graduating class

College of the Canyons celebrated its latest graduating class Tuesday with a pinning ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. During the ceremony, the graduates were given nursing pins and then lit candles on stage in tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The cohort included 38...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Public Health: Bundle up, temps expected to drop Wednesday

The Los Angeles County public health officer issued a cold weather alert in response to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Los Angeles County mountains. “Children, the elderly and people...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus High School student transported to hospital for medical emergency

A Saugus High School student was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment Tuesday morning, according to William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance after a medical emergency on the 21900 block of Centurion Way, according...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Cube evacuated, hazmat units investigate possible gas leak

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel evacuated The Cube Tuesday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak. However, Santa Clarita city officials cited a faulty sensor for the cause. According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call at approximately 5:27 p.m. regarding a gas leak at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Max Morgan | SCV’s Minister of Propaganda

Joseph Goebbels would be proud. Santa Clarita’s far left has its own minister of propaganda. Week after week, Thomas Oatway beats the same tired obsessive drum, really visceral hatred, of Republicans, Fox News, old white people and Donald Trump. In his letter of Nov. 26, Oatway proposed sending all...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Car rental agency under investigation for insurance claims

A tip from a Farmers Insurance claims investigator to a local agent with the Department of Insurance prompted an ongoing, yearslong investigation into an alleged fraud suspected of involving victims from Santa Clarita to San Jose, according to court records. Court documents identify a husband-and-wife team behind AT Car Rental,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Assault suspect arrested in conjunction with burglary

A 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday night was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of felony burglary, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a medical emergency at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight

A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy