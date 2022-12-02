Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
“December 7, local art students in Southeast DC will be unveiling their art designs on limited edition charity tote bags that will be available exclusively at Lidl’s Skyland store”
I wanted to let you know that on December 7, local art students in Southeast DC will be unveiling their art designs on limited edition charity tote bags that will be available exclusively at Lidl’s Skyland store in DC. All sales from the bags, selling for $3.99 each, will be donated to Martha’s Table and will go to support the Joyful Food Markets, no-cost pop-up markets working to increase food access in more than 50 schools in Wards 7 & 8.”
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
Celebrity Sightings in This Town
Thanks to Matt Urquijo for sharing: “LIZ TRUSS SIGHTING IN DC. Citizen M on Capitol Hill. I wonder why she’s here?”. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book Club – Tea Dragon Society – December 9th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. “Dear PoPville, The Bushwick Book Club (and it’s...
“Anyone know what it is?”
Thanks to Kathryn for sending: “Looks like something new coming to 17th between Q and Corcoran–seems like a cafe in the former dry cleaners on the bottom level, which has been under construction for a bit. Exciting! Anyone know what it is?”. Adams Morgan, Events. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book...
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
Things to do: Holiday events in the DMV
The DMV is getting into the holiday cheer. Whether you're in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia - here's how you and your family can get in on some fun for the holidays.
Ledo Pizza now hiring for new Brookland location
The tease of 2014 is finally happening – a Ledo Pizza will be opening soon in Brookland. “Signs are up for Ledo Pizza on 12th and Evarts NE in Brookland, right next to Menomale.”. Stay tuned for an opening date.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Helluva Way(s) to Wake Up
Jim reports: “ATM stolen from Harris Teeter on Kalorama. Cashier confirmed it to me.”. And JP sends a more traditional helluva way from “New Hampshire & Shepherd, but on NH”:. “Brand new car with Virginia temp tags.”. And thanks to David for sending above from “400 block...
'No homicides for the holidays' | Organizers push for peace in December
WASHINGTON — Frustrated with the violence that has become all too common in recent years, a group of DMV activists is asking for peace for the holidays. Organizer Kenneth Barnes Sr. knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. In 2001, his son Kenneth Barnes Jr. was shot...
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MoCo Woman Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Exxon Station, Plans to Help Granddaughter Pay for Higher Education
A Silver Spring woman won $100,000 after playing the Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Her doubt that she really won a $100,000 top prize had this Silver Spring woman pulling to the side...
Fryer’s Roadside Will Reopen Under New Owners Dec. 8
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a new menu from Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, the team behind All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ, who bought the Silver Spring-based fried chicken and ice-cream stand in September 2022. “We have worked hard to...
