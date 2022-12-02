ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Police in Bucks County are searching for the "Grinch" who vandalized a Lower Makefield family's holiday light display. Photo Credit: Unsplash/James Wheeler

Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit.

Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights, the department said in a release. Investigators say the unknown suspect is sought on charges of criminal mischief.

To submit a tip, visit the Lower Makefield Township page on the Bucks County Crime Watch website.

Comments / 8

Scheherazade
4d ago

That is no grinch. That is a criminal. What a truly cowardly and despicable thing to do. Holiday decorations bring great joy to many people, for a variety of reasons, especially the children. What is wrong inside your heart to allow you to do such a terrible thing?

lisa eberhart
4d ago

I am so sorry there's so many cowards out there!! seriously they have to cut Christmas light wires!!! hoping you'll be able to fix them and not let them discourage you. hopefully you had some cameras to catch them !! check with neighbors too

