Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights

Police in Bucks County are searching for the "Grinch" who vandalized a Lower Makefield family's holiday light display.

Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit.

Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights, the department said in a release. Investigators say the unknown suspect is sought on charges of criminal mischief.

To submit a tip, visit the Lower Makefield Township page on the Bucks County Crime Watch website.

