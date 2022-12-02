ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?

I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Minnesota Budget Surplus Now A Projected $17.6 Billion

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Budget Surplus has grown to an estimated $17.6 billion. The Minnesota Office of Budget and Management says strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending are adding to the fiscal year 2022-2023 surplus. House Minority Leader Republican Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring has released...
5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities

While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin & Iowa

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Predicted gusty conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the Rochester area. The advisory is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 3 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters are predicting westerly winds blowing between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph in areas of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
Incidents of Workplace Injury and Illness Drop in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a drop of incidents of injury and illness in the state’s workplaces. The annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses showed Minnesota had an estimated 3.4 OSHA-recordable, nonfatal, workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time-equivalent (FTE) workers, a drop from the estimated rate of 3.5 cases per 100 FTE workers in 2020. The survey estimates Minnesota had 73,800 workers with OSHA-recordable, nonfatal, workplace injuries and illnesses in 2021, compared to 76,700 estimated cases for 2020.
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
4 Rescued Lion Cubs from the Ukraine Found a Home in Minnesota

We always love hearing heartwarming stories about animals that have been rescued and can now live a better life that they had been living. Usually it's just regular cats or dogs that have been rescued and become the family pet. This time it's big cats... but just cubs at the moment. 4 lion cubs from the Ukraine have been rescued and brought to Minnesota to live in a wildcat sanctuary.
