Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
abc12.com
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
Whitmer names assistant Genesee County prosecuting attorney as county’s newest circuit judge
LANSING, MI – An assistant prosecuting attorney with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has been named the replacement for Judge Joseph J. Farah, the Michigan governor’s office announced this week. Khary L. Hanible, who has prosecuted notable cases such as the Flint Family Dollar homicide case earlier...
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
WNEM
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Next Flint clerk appointed, says office needs decluttering, modernization
FLINT, MI -- The new Flint city clerk says there’s a backlog of work that needs to be done in the office she’s been appointed to run -- none more pressing than dealing with hundreds of thousands of paper documents that haven’t been organized or digitized. The...
WNEM
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
These 10 Michigan hospitals handle pregnancies the best, U.S. News ranking says
There are 10 Michigan hospitals that rank highly in how they handle uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. The 10 hospitals, topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, earned a “high performing in maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)” recognition. The rankings are based on metrics such as low C-section, new complications and episiotomy rates, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities and more.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Yuck or Yum? 12 Best Liver & Onions Restaurants Around Greater Flint
When I think of the smell or taste of liver & onions as a meal, I'm not gonna lie, it inspires my gag reflex. Some think it was started in Michigan, but no (these foods were). My sister used to love it so much as a kid. So, my mom would make it for her, but wouldn't make me eat it (bless her heart). Then, when mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling... she made it again and, um... got sick. It was never made in our house again. That said, I know a lot of people LOVE the cholesterol-laden liver & onions.
Tiny Expo returning to Ann Arbor library for first time since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Art is returning to the Ann Arbor District Library lobby with the reinstatement of an art fair suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiny Expo is returning for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave. The art fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the pandemic.
Open Letter: Dear Wawa, Open Up In Fenton, Michigan
You might've heard the hype about Sheetz gas stations & convenience stores coming to Michigan in the next year or so? Maybe you've heard about the other business we hope opens in the Flint area someday? (That's here.) That's for good reason, it's a clean, convenient and family-owned chain serving fresh salads and sandwiches, made to order... but it's not the best. We'd be blessed to have them in Genesee or Saginaw Counties.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
Noose at job site among racism allegations against Michigan contractor
ANN ARBOR, MI — More allegations of racism are being levied against a contractor doing work on an Ann Arbor high-rise project and a City Council member is joining in speaking out. Four Black workers with Air King, a Detroit-area HVAC company, are suing United Electrical Contractors for ethnic...
Flint schools family literacy night to feature 1K+ free books, Mama Sol poetry slam
FLINT, MI -- More than 1,000 free books, a presentation from Flint legend Mama Sol, and even Michigan State University’s Sparty mascot will all be featured at an upcoming Flint Community Schools family literacy night. Literacy night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
