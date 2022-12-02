Read full article on original website
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win
Cristiano Ronaldo was in unfamiliar territory, sitting on the bench as Portugal’s match at the World Cup began. It was the first time the soccer legend did not start a FIFA World Cup match for Portugal since 2006 in the group stage. Ronaldo, the only player to ever score a goal in five different World Cups, eventually got onto the pitch. It was just 74 minutes later than normally expected.
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs.
