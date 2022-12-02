Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Two Shows Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled two shows of its Las Vegas residency as frontman Steven Tyler deals with health issues. "It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform," the band said in a statement issued Friday.
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
New York Post
Metallica announces 2023 ‘M72’ stadium tour. We found tickets
No two nights in a city will be the same on Metallica’s 2023-2024 M72 Tour. That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have vowed there would be “No repeats” on their upcoming 12-city, 24-show North American jaunt where they’re slated to perform back-to-back concerts at huge venues all over the U.S. and Canada.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for December 4 ft. Tokischa, Usted Señalemelo, and Cancamusa
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
